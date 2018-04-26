Puri flags flaws in sealing drive

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Housing And Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday flagged several flaws in the sealing drives across Delhi, saying there were instances where properties for which conversion charges had been paid were shut.

The Minister’s remarks came a day after he had said that members of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for carrying out sealing drives worked from air-conditioned offices and did not know ground realities.

‘Ground realities’

“Do you know how many people have lost their jobs? I am not criticising sealing but saying that sealing has to be situated in larger human reality. Till you don’t understand the ground realities, there is no point talking on technicalities,” Mr. Puri said on the sidelines of an event to mark the 48th foundation day of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

“There have been instances of those properties being sealed for which the conversion charges have already been paid. There are many cases where the properties sealed had to be de-sealed later,” he added.

The sealing drives by the BJP-run municipal corporations in Delhi started in December last year on the direction of the apex court.

Commercial premises, including shops and restaurants, were sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in the Delhi Master Plan (DMP) 2021.

Noting that DMP 2021 was prepared in 2006 and there have been massive demographic changes since then, Mr. Puri said the problem of Delhi has to be solved in “humane and constructive manner”.

“I don’t want to interfere with the process or direction of the court. But it is our responsibility to understand the issue holistically,” he said, adding, that nobody disagrees with the court’s order to stop construction-related activities in the unauthorised colonies.

“But there are ground realities. Why are people poor? Why are they living in sub-standard houses? These are real human issues and need to be resolved,” he said.

The Minister also exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will lift a stay on proposed amendments by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the DMP, which was aimed at granting protection from the ongoing sealing drive in the Capital.

The proposal included bringing a uniform floor-area ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residence plots and complexes at par with residential plots. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.

Culture of encroachment

Stressing that the government will not allow encroachment on its land, Mr. Puri said there has been a “culture” of encroachment on government land whenever one gets a chance to do that.