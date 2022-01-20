Punjab’s liquor contractor is AAP’s CM face: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said that Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after making the Capital “a city of liquor”, has made a “liquor contractor” the CM candidate for Punjab.

“By making Bhagwat Mann the CM candidate for Punjab, Mr. Kejriwal has played a bad joke. After opening thousands of liquor shops in Delhi, now a liquor contractor has been made the CM candidate in Punjab by AAP,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

“By describing Mann as a popular leader, Mr. Kejriwal has made his intentions clear. It is comical that those who are addicted to liquor are now talking about prohibition,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said Mr. Kejriwal needed to come clean about whether or not Mr. Mann himself had given up liquor. “The Punjab AAP CM candidate is involved in opening thousands of liquor shops in Delhi and facilitating exchange of money between AAP leaders and the liquor mafia,” the LOP said.

“Most of the liquor shops opened in Delhi violated the master plan. We have clearly directed all our three corporations to close down these with immediate effect if they have violated the rules,” he added.