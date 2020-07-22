Punjab’s groundwater law plays ‘minimal role’ in spiking Delhi’s winter pollution: study

Delhi’s meteorology and the quantity of chaff burnt play a greater role in worsening air quality than the time chosen by farmers in Punjab to start crop burning, a study argues.

Crop burning, a traditional practice in Punjab and Haryana of razing fields off rice chaff to prepare it for winter sowing, begins around October and peaks in November, coinciding with the withdrawal of southwest monsoon.

Subsidies and assured procurement of rice has led to a rise in the rice acreage in these States. Coupled with increased farm mechanisation, large quantities of rice stubble have increased over the years. However, it has been pointed out that a change in Punjab’s water policy in 2009, mandated farmers to delay sowing to late June (to discourage groundwater extraction), led to sowing being delayed by an average of 10 days compared to 2002-2008.

This, consequently, delayed harvesting and rice chaff burning. As a result, the pollutants and the particulate matter from chaff, along with other sources of pollution in Delhi, which stuck in the lower atmosphere of the Indo-Gangetic plain, exacerbated winter pollution.

The study, which largely relies on mathematical modelling and to be published in the peer-reviewed Environment Research Letters, finds that crop burning contributed nearly 40% of the near-surface PM2.5 in Delhi in 2016 — a year that saw one of Delhi’s severest pollution episodes.

However, when data on the number of crop burning episodes (gleaned from satellite images) and levels of particulate matter were plugged into a mathematical model, it emerged that crop residue contribution to particulate matter over Delhi, in 2016, increased only marginally (1%) when compared to a hypothetical scenario of crops being burned 10 days earlier.

Moreover, early burning while reducing particulate matter burning by 20g/m3, didn’t reduce the number of days of significant PM exposure in Delhi, which hovered around 55 days. But the model showed that delaying rice burning 10 days beyond what is currently practised could be detrimental and could lead to an increase in peak particulate matter emissions as well as increase the number of pollution days, the paper notes.

“[The role of] legislation appears to be minimal, and indeed can sometimes decrease as well increase air quality problems depending on the meteorological conditions of the time,” the authors note. They consist of scientists from the IIT-Kanpur; The University of Leicester, The Energy Resources Institute, Panjab University and Post Graduate Institute for Medical Research, Chandigarh.

“Ultimately, the halting of crop residue burning would greatly aid the newly established National Clean Air Programme [NCAP], which aims to reduce emissions from various sectors including agricultural residue burning,” the authors note. The NCAP proposes to reduce pollution by 20-30% in annual PM concentration by 2024.