Punjabi Bagh Club’s bank account attached: MCD

MCD headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said it has attached the bank account of west Delhi-based Punjabi Bagh Club for non-payment of property tax dues amounting to ₹14.18 crore.

The civic body added that its Assessment and Collection (A&C) Department has recovered ₹86 lakh from the attached account as of Wednesday.

A senior MCD official said that the civic body had, in June, conducted an assessment and issued a notice to the club authorities. However, the latter did not respond to the civic body despite multiple notices.

“The club wasn’t paying its full property tax and its payments were irregular. We conducted an assessment based on the amount they paid as property tax since 2004 and the due amount came up to ₹14.18 crore. The club authorities are very well aware of this, but they chose not to respond. Hence, we went ahead and attached their bank account and we have recovered some of the dues,” the senior MCD official said.

Spread across 18 acres, the west Delhi-based club was registered in 1966.

The senior MCD official said that the club authority did not respond to, or oppose, the notices issued by the civic body.

However, a member of the club’s committee said that it had not ignored the civic body’s notices, refusing to elaborate further.