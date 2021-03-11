Punjabi Academy gets highest share in budget

New Delhi

It gets ₹40 cr., Hindi Academy ₹18 cr.

Among the 20-odd language academies, Punjabi Academy has been allocated the highest share — ₹40 crore — in the 2021-22 budget, followed by ₹18 crore to Hindi Academy and ₹15.5 crore to Urdu Academy.

Through language academies, the AAP government reaches out to different communities and promotes their language.

Most of the other academies have got ₹2 crore each. After Delhi, Punjab is the State where the AAP has had the most success and the party is the main Opposition in the State.

Higher expenditure

Also, due to a 33.56% expected drop in tax collection in 2020-21, the expenditure of the government in 2020-21 is likely to be higher than its earnings by ₹255.91 crore, according to the budget documents.

But since there was an opening balance or surplus of ₹5,900.94 crore at the beginning of the financial year, the overall budget will still be in surplus, but the amount is likely to be reduced to ₹5,645.03 crore.

Mainly due to the effect of the pandemic, the government expects lesser revenue from taxes on vehicles and excise in the coming financial year.

The expected tax revenue collection from excise was ₹6,300 crore in the 2020-21 budget, but it has been brought down to ₹6,000 crore in the 2021-22 budget.

Similarly, the taxes on vehicles have been brought down to ₹2,000 crore from ₹2,500 crore.

But the Delhi government has increased the Annual Budget 2021-22 to ₹69,000 crore from ₹65,000 crore in 2020-21.

Despite this increase, there are some areas that got less money compared to the last budget, while some got more funds.

For instance, the expenditure on ‘council of ministers’ has increased to ₹13.4 crore in the 2021-22 budget from ₹9.91 crore in the budget estimate of 2020-21 — an increase of 26%.

But the allocation for ‘sports and youth services’ has gone down to ₹166.1 crore from ₹284.76 crore.

Allocation for police has decreased to ₹67.47 crore from ₹355.82 crore.