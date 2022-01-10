Punjab: Sidhu launches digital campaign for Assembly polls

‘Digital Punjab’ to bring government services at doorstep

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday launched his party’s digital campaign for the Assembly polls, a day after the Election Commission declared the schedule and banned public rallies till January 15 amid the surging COVID cases.

Mr. Sidhu said his party had already been emphasising the importance of digitisation and maintaining a virtual interaction with the electorate, adding that the Punjab Congress has the highest digital footprint amongst all parties.

“We hope that things will change after January 15 and in case, if things go worse, then what cannot be cured has to be endured,” he said.

Asked when his party will announce candidates, Sidhu said it will be done very soon. "We are at it. Even today, the screening committee meeting is going on. We will take our decisions after careful thinking," he said.

On his ‘Punjab model’, Mr. Sidhu said it is not a personal or self-serving model, but a model of the people of Punjab.

"The real stakeholders of the Punjab model are its people and the PPCC is soon going to pave the way for the people of Punjab through a WhatsApp service to provide their inputs for the Punjab model and seek clarifications," he said.

Mr. Sidhu added that the model will not only bring the constitutional powers back to panchayats and urban local bodies, but also create a "digital Punjab" where over 150 government services, permits and approvals will be made available at people’s doorstep.

"Political leaders are the prime drivers, setting the objectives for the governance system. Today, Punjab needs a governance reform, which translates public issues into policies with a poverty reduction strategy," he said.