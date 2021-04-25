Punjab puts ban on mining from 7.30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CHANDIGARH

25 April 2021 01:37 IST

Violators will be dealt with strictly: CM

In a bid to curb illegal mining activities, the Punjab government has ordered a complete ban on mining from 7.30 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the State.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the illegal mining situation in the State, asked the Mining Department to strictly ensure that no mining is undertaken by any authorised contractor in river beds or other areas after 7.30 p.m. and before 5 a.m. The Chief Minister said anyone, including officers and police personnel, found conniving in illegal sand mining operations should also be dealt with strictly.

While directing State’s Director General of Police and the newly constituted Enforcement Directorate (Mining) to crack down strictly on any night mining activity, the Chief Minister, however, ordered that there should be no hindrance to the smooth movement of sand and gravel during the night in view of the high level of construction activity going on in the State. Availability of material at affordable price should also be ensured, he told the department, directing Principal Secretary, Mining, to coordinate with authorised contractors to bring down the prices of sand and gravel.

Advertising

Advertising

During the meeting, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Minister, Water Resources, apprised the Chief Minister that the creation of Enforcement Directorate (Mining) had made a positive impact on the ground in curbing illegal sand mining activities. DGP Dinkar Gupta said directions have been issued to take action against the unscrupulous elements involved in illegal sand mining. He said that additional manpower will now be deployed to check any sand mining operations at night, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives.

R.N. Dhoke Director, ED (Mining), said that 70 FIRs have been registered against 93 people involved in illegal sand mining activities and 70 vehicles have been confiscated since the formation of the directorate. Drones are being used to take photographs of illegal sand mining sites to assess the extent of excavation done and unauthorised movement of minor minerals at the inter-State borders of Punjab has been curbed substantially.

Notably, the ED was recently set up in the Mining and Geology Wing of Water Resources Department to strictly enforce the laws against illegal mining and thus help in ramping up the State’s revenues.