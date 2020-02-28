Punjab Minister questions SAD silence on Delhi violence

CHANDIGARH

28 February 2020 01:28 IST

AAP MLAs protest in support of farmers’ demands in State

Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday raised the issue of the ongoing violence and deaths in the Capital during Zero Hour of the budget session of the State Assembly.

Outside the House, Mr. Randhawa said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, who also share power in the Union government, were silent on the issue. “The silence on discrimination with the minorities on the part of SAD, which is said to be representing Sikhs, is unacceptable,” he said.

The Minister said the Capital was in a state of turmoil and the “killing of humanity” on a daily basis was a disgraceful stigma on the democratic and secular fabric of the country. He said all this happened when U.S. President Donald Trump was being given a dinner party in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

‘A bad image’

“Thus, this phenomenon created a bad image of the country in the eyes of foreign dignitaries because the police and the Union Home Ministry failed miserably to stop the violence,” he said.

Before the start of the budget session, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and State Kisan Wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan, staged a protest outside the Assembly in support of the demands of farmers and farm hands in the State.

Wearing face masks in the Assembly, AAP MLAs took a jibe at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his statement made in the House — the promised smart phones have been ordered but could not be given as they had been held up due to COVID-19 in China —, which the AAP leader said was “a mere face-saving exercise”.

“It was not China, which was afflicted with the deadly virus instead it’s the Captain’s government which has been the victim of ‘carona virus’ and had failed to fulfil the election promises made before assuming power in 2017. By reneging on poll promises, the government had disappointed not only the farmers and farm hands, but also every section of society,” the leaders alleged.