Punjab, Haryana see dip in farm fires since 2021; U.P. witnesses uptick this year 

Even as Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP are embroiled in a political wrangling over farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, official data show that incidents of stubble burning have come down over the years in the two States.

The issue of farm fires have triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing the Delhi government of “protecting” AAP-ruled Punjab’s interests over that of the city amid a spike in air pollution levels.

AAP too has claimed a substantial dip in farm fires in Punjab and sought to corner BJP-ruled Haryana over the issue.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, farm fires dropped by close to 50% in Punjab between 2021 and 2023 while Haryana almost saw a two-thirds decline in their number during the same period.

Punjab has recorded 1,638 farm fires from September 15 to October 23 this year against last year’s 1,946 incidents. Haryana recorded 680 farm fires against last year’s 743 during the same period.

Meanwhile, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh witnessed an uptick in such cases recording 808 stubble-burning incidents against 560 last year during the same period.

However, experts advised not to jump to conclusions and wait for the harvesting season to end for a fair comparison. The harvesting season stretches from September 15 to November 30.

They say Punjab and Haryana cannot be compared in terms of absolute numbers as the area under paddy cultivation in Punjab is much higher. This harvesting season is estimated to generate about 19.52 million tonnes of straw in Punjab against 8.10 million tonnes in Haryana, according to the Centre.

Meanwhile, air pollution reduced slightly in the Capital but continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading was 307 (very poor) at 4 p.m. on Thursday, down from 364 (very poor) a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

Tough days ahead

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is termed as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The air quality is predicted to be in the ‘poor’ category on Friday as well and then slip into the ‘very poor’ zone till Sunday. It could turn ‘severe’ within six days, according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

“Meteorological conditions are unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants as calm winds prevail during night,” it said. The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5 (a chief pollutant) in Delhi on Wednesday was 15.9%, the highest so far this season, according to Union Ministry of Earth Sciences data.

Curbs on diesel buses

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said there has been discussions on changing office timings of both Central and Delhi government offices to reduce the number of vehicles on city roads.

Similarly, diesel buses coming from other States will be restricted, he added. “We have written to Transport Ministers of neighbouring States over it. However, many private diesel buses also enter Delhi, and a special drive has been discussed with the Transport Department to take action against them,” he added.

About the possibility of artificial rain as an emergency measure, Mr. Rai said his government has requested Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to discuss it with the Centre to conduct it on a pilot basis. “The L-G has assured that he will speak to the Centre,” he said.