Punjab farmers’ outfit rejects Delhi police’s new parade route

We do not intend to disturb any official function on the Republic Day, it says.

As various farmers’ organisations prepare to hold a tractor parade in Delhi on January 26 in protest against the Centre’s farm laws, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) on January 25 said the outfit did not agree with the route provided by the Delhi police.

“We will carry out our parade on the earlier route finalised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other outfits working in coordination with them. We will stick to it,” said Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab unit, told The Hindu.

“We will start our parade towards the outer ring road of Delhi at 8 a.m.”

Mr. Pandher said the KMSC would not take any decision under any pressure from the government. “In a democracy, we have the right to hold our own programme. We do not intend to disturb any official function on the Republic Day. We will hold our parade and come back to our stage. But we will not change our plan and would hold the parade on the earlier announced route on the ring road. We met the Delhi police and conveyed our decision. Hopefully they will be considerate.”

The KMSC is not part of the group of 32 farmer unions from Punjab. However, it has been working in coordination with all organisations, including the SKM, to get the farm laws revoked.

The KMSC is the only outfit which is still continuing with ‘rail roko’ in Amritsar. All other organisations had lifted the blockade of passenger and goods trains on November 24 in Punjab.

The SKM, a joint front representing about 500 groups at the Singhu protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border, had separately said through the tractor parade they aimed at highlighting the truth about the three anti-farmer laws and the plight of the farmers.