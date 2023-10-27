Punjab farm fires down by 53%, but air quality likely to worsen in Capital  

October 27, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Punjab government on Thursday said the number of stubble-burning incidents in the State from September 15 to October 25 saw a 53% fall compared with the same period a year ago, a likely breather for the national capital which grapples with poor air quality ahead of winter.

The air quality in the city stood in the “poor” category for the fourth consecutive day and it is likely to slip into the “very poor” zone by Saturday, according to official data.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi every winter, mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning in neighbouring States.

Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had expressed concern over farm fires. He had said that of the five States that affect Delhi’s air quality, Punjab remained the only “non-performing outlier”.

In September, the Punjab government committed to reduce stubble burning incidents by at least 50% this year, according to theCommission for Air Quality management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

A source at the CAQM said that the commission had urged that Punjab government to reduce the incidents of stubble burning.

A statement by the Punjab Agriculture Minister’s office on Thursday said the State recorded 2,704 incidents of stubble burning from September 15 to October 25 this year, down from 5,798 incidents in the corresponding period last year.

The statement said the State generates 20 million tonnes of paddy straw.

“To address this challenge, the government adopted a comprehensive approach, implementing initiatives across both in-situ (on-field) and ex-situ (off-field) paddy straw management, driving behavioural change and monitoring the implementation of initiatives,” it read.

‘Efforts paid off’

The CAQM too attested the State’s claim and said Punjab has seen “declining trend in stubble burning” in the past three years.

“The reduction of about 53% in the current year in Punjab, vis-a-vis the corresponding period in 2022, is a result of collective efforts of all stakeholders,” a CAQM spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai relaunched the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign to check vehicular pollution. It aims at encouraging motorists to turn off their vehicles at traffic lights. Last year, the Lieutenant-Governor had put the drive on hold, questioning its effectiveness.

“The campaign will be run on Barakhamba Road on October 28 and the Chandgi Ram Akhara intersection on October 30. On November 2, the campaign will be run in all 70 Assembly constituencies. On November 3, an awareness campaign regarding it will be conducted among schoolchildren through 2,000 eco clubs,” he said.

Earlier, the government had launched a 15-point programme to check air pollution. It had banned the sale, manufacturing, storage and bursting of firecrackers.

