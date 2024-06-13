Punjab CM meets Kejriwal in Tihar, discusses poll outcome

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Tihar jail in Delhi and discussed the party’s performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, party sources said.

It was the first meeting between Mr. Mann and the Delhi Chief Minister after the poll results which came out on June 4. Mr. Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the Congress dealt a blow to AAP and the Opposition BJP and SAD in Punjab, winning seven of the 13 seats even as two Independents registered a surprise victory.