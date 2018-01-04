Punished for speaking truth: Vishwas

Minutes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced their nominations for the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, disgruntled party leader Kumar Vishwas expressed his dissatisfaction with the choices and said he was punished for telling the truth.

At his sarcastic best, Mr. Vishwas said: “Whatever I have said in the past has been given back to me as punishment…Arvind [Kejriwal] had smilingly told me that ‘you will be killed but we will not let you become a martyr’…but today I concede my martyrdom.”

Mr. Vishwas had several times in the past few months expressed his ambition for the Rajya Sabha. His supporters had even protested outside the AAP headquarters at Rouse Avenue, demanding that he be one of the three nominees from the party.

The chosen ones Sanjay Singh, 46: One of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is a member of the political affairs committee and the national executive of the party, besides being its national spokesperson. He is currently incharge of political affairs of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Singh was also incharge of party affairs in Punjab during the legislative Assembly elections in 2017, and was also the core member of the Delhi election campaign group, which was formed during the Delhi Assembly election in 2015. He is a mechanical engineer by training and began his public life by launching Azad Samaj Samiti in Sultanpur, UP, in 1994.

Narain Dass Gupta, 72: A chartered accountant and former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is the first Indian to be elected to the Board of International Federation of Accountants in the U.S., which is a federation of 164 regulatory accounting bodies of 116 counties. Gupta is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, from where he completed BCom (Hons). He has also held positions such as the trustee of the National Pension Fund System, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority since 2015, board member of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and International Accounting Standards Committee, U.K.

Sushil Gupta, 56: A Delhi-based businessman and a former member of the Congress. He was also the chairperson of the Delhi Congress traders’ wing till October 2017. He contested the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Moti Nagar and lost. His affidavit reads that back in 2013 he owned assets worth ₹164 crore. Gupta runs five schools in Delhi and five each in Haryana and Punjab. He also runs five engineering colleges in Haryana. He is also known to be sponsoring the education of around 15,000 underprivileged children from Delhi and Haryana.

Taken by surprise

Sources close to the leader said that though they were expecting that AAP would not nominate Mr. Vishwas, considering the equation that he had formed with senior functionaries by his comments in the past, the choice of businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant Narain Dass Gupta, had come as a surprise.

“We had thought that they were creating a false picture before the media before the PAC meeting but in the end would nominate some senior leaders from the party, but these names have truly come as a surprise for him [Mr. Vishwas]. What credibility do they have?” a source said.

Mr. Vishwas said that the AAP decision was a “punishment for his honest views on various issues such as transparency in ticket distribution, work during Punjab Assembly and Delhi municipal polls, Indian soldiers, and Jawaharlal Nehru University”.

Takes jibe at nominees

Taking a jibe at one of the nominee, Mr. Sushil Gupta, Mr. Vishwas said: “I congratulate the party and the workers for getting a representative who has been working with Manish Sisodia for the past 40 years, with Arvind Kejriwal for the past 12 years, and has been working for the party for the last five-seven years.”

Mr. Sushil Gupta, a businessman, joined the AAP only last month and was a former member of the Congress who has contested the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections from the Moti Nagar constituency.

He also mixed up the name of Mr. Narain Dass Gupta in what seemed like a deliberate fumble, to question their credibility for the position. “I know that nothing in our party moves without your [Mr. Kejriwal’s] wish. It is difficult to survive there by disagreeing with you. I am at least still a part of the party,” Mr. Vishwas said. He also took a shot at the Chief Minister stating there are certain rules even in war and the “corpses of martyrs should not be meddled with”.

Elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi will be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys a ‘brute’ majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats.

Here’s a timeline of the major ups and downs in the Aam Aadmi Party

March 28, 2015: Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan are expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party

March 11, 2017: Party wins 20 seats in Punjab but fails to open account in Goa

May 2, 2017: Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan accuses founder leader Kumar Vishwas

of planning a coup to overthrow Arvind Kejriwal

May 7, 2017:

Delhi govt. decides to remove Kapil Mishra as Water and Tourism Minister

October 31, 2017:

Kumar Vishwas talks about ambitions for Rajya Sabha