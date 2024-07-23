Pulling out all stops for kanwariyas, Shiv bhakts will get best facilities, says Atishi

Revenue Minister Atishi said on Monday that the Delhi government is pulling out all the stops to ensure a “grand welcome” for kanwariyas. She said 185 kanwar camps will be set up across the city, each equipped with high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, and furniture.

“Ever since the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power in Delhi, high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, furniture, beddings, etc. have been provided for kanwariyas so that they don’t face any kind of inconvenience in their long journey,” Ms. Atishi said.

“We are committed to providing the best facilities for the Shiv bhakts,” she added.

She said that the highest number of camps are being set up in Shahdara district (38), followed by North East (29), Central (22), and East Delhi (19).

“Apart from this, kanwar camps are being set up at various other places as well. Approximately 15-20 lakh kanwariyas are expected to pass through the city,” Ms. Atishi said.

The Minister also appealed to people to support the pilgrims in every possible manner.

“All preparations for setting up kanwar camps will be completed in two to three days as we are expecting them to start coming into the city on the 25th,” she said.

A senior Delhi government official said the Revenue Department has been working on setting up the camps for the past month and that the Minister has been regularly inspecting the campsites.

Taking no chances

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said around 5,000 personnel will be deployed along the routes where traffic will be affected due to the movement of kanwariyas. The police expect a total of 15 lakh pilgrims to pass through the city during the next one month. Motorists and commuters have been advised to plan their movement to avoid inconvenience and delay.

Kanwar Yatra is carried out during the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it started on Monday and will end on August 2.