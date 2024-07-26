PUCC centres resume operation after 10 days of strike

Following a meeting with the transport department officials, the Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association (DPDA) to resume operations of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres that had been shut since July 15. The association had shut PUCC centres since July 15, stating that the proposed hike was not commensurate with the operational costs of running the centres.

“It was decided that DPDA will immediately call off the strike and resume PUCC operations in the interest of the general public of Delhi,” read a statement released by the body.

“The principal secretary, transport, also agreed to relook into the aspect of further revision of rates based on the actual costs involved in the process. The DPDA would submit a detailed justification in this regard. In the larger public interest, DPDA has decided to call of the strike of PUCC centres at their petrol pumps,” it added. On July 11, the Delhi government increased the PUCC charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after about 13 years. The hike ranged between ₹20 and ₹40.

The new rates will be effective as soon as the government notifies them, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said.

Delhi has more than 900 PUC checking centres, including over 700 located at petrol pumps.

