Public gatherings of over 50 not allowed, says Kejriwal

No religious, cultural or political gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here on Monday.

Nightclubs, gyms and spas will also remain closed till March 31 in the wake of the seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Capital. Schools, colleges and swimming pools have already been shut till the month-end. Wedding functions have not yet been included, but people are being requested to postpone the ceremonies if possible, he said.

The announcement was made despite Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s assurance that all local bodies in Delhi have initiated action to check the spread of COVID-19 by invoking the provisions of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and provisions of Section 376 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Videoconferencing

“A videoconferencing was held at 11 a.m. today [Monday] with SDMs, DMs, Ministers and the department officials. We are taking all measures necessary to tackle the corona crisis. Delhi has witnessed seven cases to date, with the unfortunate demise of one patient. Two patients have fully recovered, and the remaining four are under treatment,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The Delhi government is taking all precautionary measures to quarantine those who have been affected. We have sufficient resources. More than 500 beds are ready to be installed for immediate hospitalisation in case there is an outbreak. We are also advising people who have come in contact with those infected to home-quarantine themselves for a while,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal issued an appeal to all those people who have been quarantined at home to remain “cautious in their approach” and not contact or meet others till everything is under control.

The Delhi government, he said, has ordered restriction on social, cultural, family and political gatherings of more than 50 people. The SDMs and municipal commissioners have been directed to ensure that mobile washbasins with soap and running water are arranged at all major locations.

Mobile washbasins

All SDMs, Mr. Kejriwal said, will have to arrange for a specific number of mobile washbasins in their areas. Hand sanitisers will be provided to all staff working at public places.

“I want to appeal to the people to cooperate with the authorities... governments are doing whatever they can to contain the outbreak, but it is only with your cooperation that our efforts will be successful. Many countries have witnessed a major outbreak of the virus, which, fortunately, has not happened here. I will also request everyone to stop shaking hands,” he said.

“The people who have been quarantined and are not satisfied with the facilities at the hospitals or the isolation wards where they are being kept can pay to be shifted to a hotel for the same. These people can be shifted to Ibis, Lemon Tree, and Red Fox. Buses and metro are being disinfected daily. We have also started free disinfection of taxis and autorickshaws at all bus depots across Delhi,” he said.