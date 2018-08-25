PSOI moves to bar arrested caterer from bidding process

more-in

The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) officers’ club has moved to bar the existing caterer, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a hawala case earlier this month, from taking part in bidding for the contract again, officials said.

New tender

A top NDMC official said the management committee of the Palika Services Officers Institute (PSOI) held a meeting on Friday where they instructed the official responsible to expedite the preparation of a new tender and to bar the existing caterer, Rakesh Tiwari.

Though Mr. Tiwari’s contract is valid till December, the NDMC official said the re-tendering process would be started a few months in advance due to his alleged involvement in the case. Mr. Tiwari had earlier run the canteen at the CBI headquarters.

Upon searching the office of Mr. Tiwari at the PSOI premises on Vinay Marg in early August, the CBI had found records related to hawala transactions of senior government officers, 21 high-end watches, ₹80 lakh and jewellery worth over ₹1 crore. Mr. Tiwari was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

While the contract of Mr. Tiwari’s company, Avone Logistics Services, has not been cancelled yet, PSOI authorities on Thursday approached the Central government’s India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) to operate the club, restaurant and bar at PSOI.

In a letter addressed to two top officers of the ITDC, the PSOI said, “ITDC being a government-owned company is hereby requested to kindly give their consent and willingness to operate PSOI club, restaurant and bar till the tender process is complete.”

An official with knowledge of the move said the contract of the caterer could not be cancelled before putting in place an alternative as it would affect operations of the club as well as the already booked events, including weddings and birthday parties.

After news about Mr. Tiwari’s arrest broke, the PSOI management committee had issued an order on August 13 transferring the general manager and manager of the club.

NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar had said the move was made to ensure transparency during the investigation.