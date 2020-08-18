Provide treatment to Sengar’s brother: HC

New Delhi

He is diagnosed with oral cancer

The High Court on Tuesday asked the jail authorities to provide adequate medical treatment to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Atul, who was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the custodial killing of Unnao rape victim’s father.

The court gave the direction after it was informed that the convict, Atul Singh Sengar, has been diagnosed with oral cancer and requires extensive treatment. In his plea, Atul had sought eight-week parole to get medical treatment for multiple health issues.

In view of the Delhi government counsel’s assurance that jail authorities will ensure adequate treatment is provided to the convict, Atul’s lawyer did not press for the parole plea. Following this, the court disposed of the plea with the direction that the jail authorities shall ensure necessary and adequate treatment to Atul as advised by doctors.

A trial court on March 13 had sentenced Atul to 10 years imprisonment for the death of Unnao rape victim’s father in custody.