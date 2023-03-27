Provide scribe to Class XII student: Delhi High Court to CBSE

March 27, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide a scribe to a Class XII student diagnosed with a psychosomatic disorder for writing her Board exams that are currently under way. Justice Mini Pushkarna, in her order on March 23, also ordered that 20 minutes extra per hour be given to the student owing to her medical condition, which causes muscle spasms.

The student’s father had moved the Court seeking the appointment of a scribe and extra time for his daughter.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said that the Board provides various concessions to students who require assistance. However, he said, the Class XII student did not require such assistance. “The report cards clearly show that the student in question is bright,” Justice Pushkarna said, asking the Board to provide her with a scribe and extra time.