HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Provide scribe to Class XII student: Delhi High Court to CBSE

March 27, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Mini Pushkarna, in her order on March 23, also ordered that 20 minutes extra per hour be given to the student owing to her medical condition, which causes muscle spasms.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in her order on March 23, also ordered that 20 minutes extra per hour be given to the student owing to her medical condition, which causes muscle spasms. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide a scribe to a Class XII student diagnosed with a psychosomatic disorder for writing her Board exams that are currently under way. Justice Mini Pushkarna, in her order on March 23, also ordered that 20 minutes extra per hour be given to the student owing to her medical condition, which causes muscle spasms.

The student’s father had moved the Court seeking the appointment of a scribe and extra time for his daughter.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said that the Board provides various concessions to students who require assistance. However, he said, the Class XII student did not require such assistance. “The report cards clearly show that the student in question is bright,” Justice Pushkarna said, asking the Board to provide her with a scribe and extra time.

Related Topics

Delhi / test/examination / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.