Provide proper facilities to traffic police personnel: HC

The Delhi High Court has ordered the government to take all care for providing drinking water, sanitation and regular medical examination and check-up on a monthly basis for the Delhi Traffic Police personnel.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said the Delhi Traffic Police personnel, if any one of them is aggrieved by the action of the government for not providing any facility, can always approach the High Court.

“If there is any violation of such type of rules, regulations or government policy, the police personnel can always approach appropriate authority or Court for redressal of their grievances in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

The High Court’s observation came closing a public interest petition (PIL) filed by the Legal Forum for Women Empowerment, seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to prepare draft rules and regulations for maintaining proper records of the facilities to be provided to the Delhi Traffic Police with regard to clean drinking water, sanitation and regular medical examination.

The organisation had sought the court’s direction to me made to the Ministry of Home Affairs as the main grievances and relief is sought against the departments which comes under the Centre.

The Bench noted, “The respondents (government) should take all care for their staff personnel such as to provide drinking water, sanitation and regular medical examination and check-up on a monthly basis”.

“It is expected from the higher administrative officers of the respondents that they shall provide clean drinking water, sanitation and regular medical examination to Delhi Police personnel and, that too, on regular basis, in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy,” it added.