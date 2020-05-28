Delhi

Provide food, water separately to COVID-19 patients at quarantine facilities: HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure that food and water are provided separately to persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the quarantine facilities here.

Justice Navin Chawla gave the direction while hearing a plea by some of the persons, who were quarantined in apartments at Sultanpuri here after their return from Indonesia. They had claimed that they were tested negative but were being supplied with food and water along with those who have tested positive for the virus.

However, the Delhi government told the High Court that they were providing food and water separately to those who have tested positive.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court said the government has assured that food, water and other facilities are being provided separately and shall be separately provided to persons in the quarantine who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The court said the Delhi government is bound to its statement while disposing of the petition.

