Provide details of vaccine drive in jails, HC tells govt.

New Delhi

28 July 2021 00:14 IST

Bench wants to know plan for 2nd dose

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government to give details about its COVID-19 vaccination drive, which is going on in the jails on the existing inmates and the newcomers.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the government to submit an affidavit highlighting the authorities’ plan for administering second dose on the prisoners.

The court also asked the government to highlight how periodically health check-up is conducted on the inmates.

Next hearing on Sept. 16

The court posted the case for further hearing on September 16.

The court’s direction came while hearing two pleas seeking vaccination of all the prisoners who were out on bail or parole before they surrender so as to prevent the spread of COVID inside prisons.

The High Court observed that all those lodged in jail shall get the vaccines and those who are coming to prison from outside shall also be vaccinated.