Provide daily updates, raise sewage treating capacity, CM tells DJB

April 04, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to give daily reports on water production and supply as well as instances of water leakage or theft directly to him for necessary action.

At a review meeting, he also asked DJB officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to reuse treated sewage and quickly dispose of pending cases on installation of borewells and reverse osmosis (RO) plants.

After the CM stressed on increasing the capacity of all sewage treatment plants (STPs), the officials assured him that the total capacity would be increased to 950 million gallons per day (MGD) by next year.

The DJB has already made a plan to reuse treated sewage from STPs, the officials added.

Most of the sewage generated in Delhi flows into the Yamuna, becoming a major cause of pollution. At present, 33% of Delhi’s sewage is not treated.

Mr. Kejriwal asked that measures be taken to ensure that 100% of the treated water is utilised.

He also directed that parks around STPs receive water through pipelines, and sought a study for similar supply to parks and green areas further away.

In a statement, the DJB said it will set up 500 RO plants with tube wells in water-scarce areas, including unauthorised colonies in the first phase. These areas currently do not have piped water supply and depend on water tankers. The DJB has identified 471 locations in the first phase for installing RO plants.

The board said that it is setting up 30 RO plants of 50,000-litre per day capacity as a pilot project, with two already having been installed at the Jharoda Government School and Shakur Basti.

RO plants

“Meanwhile, work on two more RO plants is going on in the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Land surveys for the remaining RO plants are being finalised in coordination with elected representatives to identify available land. After the installation of the RO plants, RFID cards will be issued to local people to ensure they receive adequate supply of clean water,” the statement said.

The CM also instructed the CEO of DJB to speak to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) about pending permissions for tube wells.