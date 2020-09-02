Provide chargesheet to Narwal, police told

New Delhi

02 September 2020 01:06 IST

Accused to move bail plea after that

The High Court on Tuesday asked the police to provide the entire chargesheet, once it is filed before the trial court here, to the Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal who was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed the police to also provide Ms. Narwal all the statements, including those of protected witnesses, that it was relying upon.

Protect identities

The High Court said the statements of the protected witnesses can be suitably redacted to protect their identity. The court also noted that the police has assured it will file the chargesheet on or before September 17.

The court’s order came after Ms. Narwal’s counsel said her bail application was being withdrawn from the court and it will be moved before the appropriate trial court after the filing of the chargesheet.

On Monday, the High Court had asked Ms. Narwal’s counsel if she would consider going ahead with her bail application after two weeks when the chargesheet in the case is likely to be filed by the police before the trial court by September 17.

Ms. Narwal was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jafrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Crime Branch has lodged a separate FIR against both Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots with charges ranging from Section 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) among others.

The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.