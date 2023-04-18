HamberMenu
Prove that I tried to end electricity subsidy scheme, L-G writes to CM

The letter by Vinai Kumar Saxena comes days after he cleared the file on extension of the subsidised electricity scheme for over 46 lakh households in the city

April 18, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting evidence for the accusations he and other Delhi Ministers made against the former of conspiring to stop the power subsidy scheme for domestic consumers.

In the letter, he also cited statements made by Mr. Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders on this issue.

The letter comes after the L-G on April 14 ended his confrontation with the government and cleared the file on extension of the scheme, ensuring subsidised electricity for over 46 lakh households in the city.

In response, the ruling AAP said that the L-G making is making “false” allegations.

“For the past few weeks, the Power Minister [Atishi], Health Minister [Saurabh Bharadwaj] and you have been making blatantly false, misleading and defamatory statements in the media that the subsidy given in the power sector is being stopped by the L-G or that the L-G is conspiring with officers or a political party to stop the subsidy,” the letter to the CM read.

It added that a similar “propaganda” was peddled by Ms. Atishi on April 14, when the file regarding the Cabinet decision to extend the subsidy was sent to the L-G’s office on April 11 and was cleared and sent back to the CM.

“You are well aware that I have always been committed to power subsidy to the poor and have made the same amply clear in public domain.

“It is expected that the information sought will be furnished to me at the earliest, failing which it would be assumed that you and your colleagues are deliberately misleading the people of Delhi and playing petty political games, which deserve unequivocal condemnation and legal redressal,” Mr. Saxena wrote.

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / power (infrastructure) / electricity production and distribution

