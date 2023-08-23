ADVERTISEMENT

Proud of Sisodia for thinking of his constituency even in jail: Kejriwal

August 23, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is proud of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for caring about the people of Delhi and his Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is proud of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, currently in jail, for getting approval from a court here to spend his MLA funds for development works in his constituency of Patparganj. Mr. Sisodia is in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

“We are all proud of Shri Manish Sisodia. Even in jail, he cares about the people of Delhi and his Assembly constituency. Today, he requested permission from the court to utilise his MLA funds for development work. The court granted him permission. Proud of you Manish!” Mr. Kejriwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US