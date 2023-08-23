Proud of Sisodia for thinking of his constituency even in jail: Kejriwal

August 23, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is proud of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, currently in jail, for getting approval from a court here to spend his MLA funds for development works in his constituency of Patparganj. Mr. Sisodia is in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

“We are all proud of Shri Manish Sisodia. Even in jail, he cares about the people of Delhi and his Assembly constituency. Today, he requested permission from the court to utilise his MLA funds for development work. The court granted him permission. Proud of you Manish!” Mr. Kejriwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).