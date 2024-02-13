ADVERTISEMENT

‘Protocol breached’: HC quashes JNU PhD student’s rustication

February 13, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

Swati Singh was rusticated last year for allegedly manhandling a security guard

The Hindu Bureau

The student, in her plea filed before the Delhi High Court, contended that JNU’s orders were “completely unreasoned”. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court has quashed an order by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rusticating a PhD student for two semesters and declaring her “out of bounds” from the campus.

In its order, dated Februry 7, the court set aside the action taken by the university against Swati Singh, a student at the Centre for Russian Studies, calling it an “unsustainable breach of the statutory protocol”. The order to rusticate Ms. Singh was issued on November 8, 2023, after a proctorial inquiry found her guilty of allegedly manhandling a woman security guard and misbehaving with other guards at the gate of the JNU Convention Centre in August that year.

On November 16, an order from JNU’s Assistant Dean of Students directed Ms. Singh to vacate her hostel room and she was evicted eight days later.

Ms. Singh, also the president of the Democratic Students’ Federation, had last December challenged both orders in the High Court over her “unjust rustication and eviction”.

The court ordered JNU to reinstate Ms. Singh and allot her a hostel. It, however, said it shall not prevent JNU from proceeding against her, if it so desires, strictly in compliance with law and the statutes governing the university.

