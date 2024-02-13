GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Protocol breached’: HC quashes JNU PhD student’s rustication

Swati Singh was rusticated last year for allegedly manhandling a security guard

February 13, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The student, in her plea filed before the Delhi High Court, contended that JNU’s orders were “completely unreasoned”.

The student, in her plea filed before the Delhi High Court, contended that JNU’s orders were “completely unreasoned”. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court has quashed an order by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rusticating a PhD student for two semesters and declaring her “out of bounds” from the campus.

In its order, dated Februry 7, the court set aside the action taken by the university against Swati Singh, a student at the Centre for Russian Studies, calling it an “unsustainable breach of the statutory protocol”. The order to rusticate Ms. Singh was issued on November 8, 2023, after a proctorial inquiry found her guilty of allegedly manhandling a woman security guard and misbehaving with other guards at the gate of the JNU Convention Centre in August that year.

On November 16, an order from JNU’s Assistant Dean of Students directed Ms. Singh to vacate her hostel room and she was evicted eight days later.

Ms. Singh, also the president of the Democratic Students’ Federation, had last December challenged both orders in the High Court over her “unjust rustication and eviction”.

The court ordered JNU to reinstate Ms. Singh and allot her a hostel. It, however, said it shall not prevent JNU from proceeding against her, if it so desires, strictly in compliance with law and the statutes governing the university.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / education / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.