Protests over DU syllabus continue

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other Left-wing student and teacher associations as well as the ABVP on Tuesday organised protests at the Arts Faculty, Delhi University, over the ongoing syllabus row.

Professors at the university alleged that members of the ABVP tried to barge into the departments during their protest. “They blocked the entrances, tried to barge into the departments and attempted to destroy the gates of the English and History department,” Professor Rudrasheesh Chakrabarty of the English Department said.

The ABVP, however, said that it had organised peaceful protest marches outside the offices of the HODs of the Departments of English, Sociology, History, Hindi and Political Science demanding immediate revision of the syllabus of the said departments.

The students’ union said that it was protesting to emphasise the need for democratisation of academia.

DUSU president Shakti Singh said: “It was very unfortunate that while classes have started, the syllabus had not been prepared. The Left-wing professors and administration were to be held responsible for this. We demand a revised syllabus from the administration at the earliest so that the students’ studies are not affected.”

The AISA’s protest was targeted against the ABVP’s “interference” in the DU syllabus. “The syllabus of the four departments was sent back for revision due to the ABVP agitation. The syllabus was framed democratically by the department and it should be the department’s decision as to what to include in the syllabus. This kind of interference in which the ABVP members were seen forcefully entering the departments and putting pressure on the HODs will not be tolerated,” Abha Dev, a professor of Miranda House said.

Kawalpreet Kaur, State president of AISA said, “The task of designing the syllabus is an exercise done by the professors of the departments who have full autonomy. But it is sad to see ABVP’s interference in it to cut down all progressive contents

Aseif Ali, a student of English Department, said “It is sad to see our department being demonized by the ABVP. There is an atmosphere of threat in the entire department. Our department teaches students to develop a critical perspective and that is why it has come under attack from the ABVP. We stand in support of our professors.”