Protests in Haryana over ‘Agnipath’ scheme

Youngsters protest outside the Army Recruitment Office (ARO-Jharkhand Chapter) against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Ranchi, on June 16, 2022. Similar protests were held in Haryana. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 16, 2022 13:52 IST

Young armed forces aspirants blocked traffic at several places across the State, including Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak.

Protests were staged in several parts of Haryana on Thursday against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme to recruit soldiers on a four-year contract basis. The protests remained peaceful.

Young armed forces aspirants blocked traffic at several places across the State, including Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak, and handed over memoranda to the district authorities expressing concerns over job security and pension under the new scheme.

Hansraj, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Rewari, said that several youth gathered near the bus stand in the city around 11 a.m. and staged a peaceful protest against the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces. “The protest lasted for almost 30 minutes. The demonstrators dispersed after handing over a memorandum to the district authorities,” said Mr. Hansraj. In a similar protest, aspirants blocked traffic near the bus stand in Charkhi Dadri district against the scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Udai Raj Meena, Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, said that scattered protests were held at several places in the district, but the demonstrations remained peaceful.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme and announced that the State government would give preference to the youth recruited under the scheme in government jobs.