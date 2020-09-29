Protests erupt over Hathras victim’s body

NEW DELHI

Bhim Army men gather outside Safdarjung Hospital, suspect body moved without parents’ consent

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and other members of the organisation gathered at Safdarjung Hospital and protested the confusion in handing over the mortal remains of Hathras gang rape victim on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village, who was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bhim Army’s Delhi president Himanshu Valmiki said that the protest began around 12 p.m. after there was no clear communication over the girl’s body. “Police are not informing us about it. The officials said the body is not in the hospital. We suspect that they have moved the body without the consent of parents,” he said, adding that the victim’s family was protesting along with them.

Another member of the organisation, who identified himself as Jatin Goraya, said that several U.P. police officers and Hathras district officials were present at the hospital. “We have been unofficially informed that the body is still in the hospital but no official communication from anyone yet,” he said.

Issue over treatment

Mr Valmiki also raised questions over the girl’s treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. “The family had demanded that she should be treated at AIIMS but she was still shifted to Safdarjung and the family was told there were no enough beds at AIIMS,” he said.

Mr. Valmiki further criticised the administration in the way they handled the case. He alleged that the police initially didn’t register a case and after they intervened on September 16, a case was registered. Initially, they did not add Sections of rape either.

As the number of protesters swelled and they were not following COVID-19 guidelines, police ordered the crowd to disperse. The functioning of the hospital was also disrupted due to the crowd.

Commenting on the matter, Delhi Police Spokesperson said: “The family members were not on dharna, they wanted to go. Different groups tried to hijack the issue. Later the family was convinced and they left with the SDM and Circle Officer of Hathras.”

Fakhrul Hoda, head of the Neurosurgery Department of Aligarh Medical College, said the victim was in a quadriplegic condition and doctors at Safdarjung Hospital would also have had to wait for her condition to stabilise.