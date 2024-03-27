ADVERTISEMENT

Protests erupt in first Delhi Assembly session since Kejriwal’s arrest

March 27, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the house till April 1.

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party members wearing yellow protest the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly on March 27, 2024. Video grab. | Photo Credit: YouTube/Delhi Assembly Television

The first Delhi Assembly session since the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started with loud protests with Aam Aadmi Party members wearing yellow shirts and and masks with Mr. Kejriwal’s face on it. The session was adjourned for 15 minutes as soon as it began.

On returning after the adjournment, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked for the House to continue peacefully. However, the AAP continued its protest. Meanwhile, BJP leaders also protested demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation.

The house was adjourned till April 1.

Before the commencement of the session, the AAP MLAs staged a protest outside the assembly and raised slogans demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s immediate release.

Party leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, were among those who were part of the protest. They were dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans like “Main Bhi Kejriwal” and “Modi ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal” written on them.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

The chief minister has challenged his arrest in court.

(With inputs from PTI)

