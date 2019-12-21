Protests at Seemapuri, JMI, India Gate and Seelampur

The Capital on Friday witnessed a wave of fresh protests and demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act as thousands took to the streets shouting anti-government slogans.

Protests were witnessed in Jamia Millia Islamia, Seemapuri, India Gate and north-east Delhi’s Seelampur.

“There were large gatherings in Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh. Senior officers, with the help of ‘respectables’ of respective areas, talked to the protesters and they dispersed peacefully,” said Delhi Police spokesperson M.S. Randhawa.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Seemapuri where an additional deputy commissioner of police as some other personnel sustained minor injuries, said Mr. Randhawa.

In view of the protests and prohibitory orders, large parts of the city witnessed massive traffic jams for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of northeast Delhi, officials said, adding that drones were used to keep a tab on the law and order situation. In the morning, police carried out a flag march in Seelampur, which had seen violent protests on Tuesday, in the wake of intelligence inputs about the security situation.

Delhi Mahila Congress chief and former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha and some other members of the outfit were detained near Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence during a protest against the new legislation. They were detained at Mandir Marg police station and released after a few hours.

In addition to officers and personnel of the district police, 58 companies were deployed on Friday to bolster strength of the local police, said Mr. Randhawa.