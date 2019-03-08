Protests at JNU are now restricted only to forest areas, rue teachers’ union

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday organised a march through the academic complex inside the campus to express their anger at the administration’s attempt to “suppress dissenting voices” of faculty members. The teachers protested at those areas that the administration has said were prohibited for protests. In a recent executive committee meeting of the university, a regulation was passed that not only prohibited any protests within 100 metres of the academic and administrative complexes but also in the residential areas of the university.

It said that the new regulation, passed at the Executive Committee meeting, means that protests are now allowed in JNU only in the forested areas, where human activity may be prohibited for environmental reasons.

Democratic spaces

“The JNUTA strongly condemns this attack on the fundamental rights of JNU teachers. The JNUTA believes that all spaces inside the university are democratic spaces and the real reason behind this illegal action against teachers is to illegally control the statutory bodies of the university,” the teachers said.

The teachers said that the administration had debarred 19 faculty members from attending any meetings of the statutory bodies of the university for participating in a public meeting on 31 January, 2019, to deliberate and oppose department-wise application of the roster for reservation in teaching posts.