Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers try climbing mobile tower in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

April 24, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Some farmers from Tamil Nadu tried to climb onto a mobile tower near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on April 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Few farmers from Tamil Nadu, including a woman, tried to climb onto a mobile tower near New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on April 23 demanding better prices for their crops and interlinking rivers, officials said.

Scores of Tamil Nadu farmers gathered at Jantar Mantar, some of whom tried to climb nearby trees and a mobile tower, police said. Police used a fire brigade crane to bring one of the protesting farmers back to the ground from the mobile tower, they said.

Police officials speak to farmers from Tamil Nadu who are protesting in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on April 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

"Around 50 people have come for interlinking of rivers. Two of them tried climbing a mobile tower, but they returned to the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, adding that some of them tried climbing trees at the site.

The farmers’ demands

Protesting farmers said around 100 farmers from Tamil Nadu participated in the demonstration. The farmers said they are demanding a doubling of their income from farm produce, a pension of ₹5,000, individual insurance, and interlinking of all rivers in India.

If their demands were not met they would contest the Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi constituency. A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said that they got a call about the protest and reached the location with sky lifts and the farmers were removed from the mobile tower.

