Protesting medicos offer consultations near Nirman Bhawan

Patients lined up outside the Union Ministry of Health office at Nirman Bhawan on Monday as resident doctors offered consultations as part of their protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee medico at State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

However, the doctors refused to get back to work, saying their demands had not been fulfilled, crippling outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective services at major private and government hospitals in the Capital for the eighth straight day.

The resident doctors are demanding a Central legislation to protect them against violence and exemplary punishment for the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case.

Sajni Devi, 27, who reached outside Nirman Bhawan with a complaint of a recurring stomachache, said she was asked at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit the doctors’ protest site for consultation. She was subsequently treated by a gynaecologist from AIIMS, who participated in the protest.

While many patients came from far and wide for consultation, some flocked to the doctors while passing through the area.

Rajesh Lohiya, a passerby, stopped near the doctors’ protest site out of curiosity. He told The Hindu that while he knew the trigger behind the protest, he was unaware of the doctors’ demands.

“I stopped to hear out the doctors and their challenges. When I saw people getting consultations, I underwent a quick blood pressure check,” Mr. Lohiya added.

‘Issues unresolved’

A 29-year-old doctor from Safdarjung Hospital said the initiative was aimed at helping people while making a statement to the government that they won’t stop protesting until the Centre enacts a law for the protection of medical professionals.

“We have been protesting for over a week now, yet no concrete solution has been provided by the government regarding our concerns,” she added.

The doctor said they are providing elective OPD services for 36 ailments which do not require immediate medical treatment.

Dhruv Chauhan, a senior doctor at Delhi State Cancer Hospital, said though they don’t know how their protest will pan out, they are firm on ensuring that the government fulfils their demands.

