Protesting lawyers boycott Lok Adalat

On the fourth consecutive day of their strike, lawyers of the District Bar Association here on Saturday boycotted the Rashtriya Lok Adalat on the court premises.

The protesting lawyers barricaded the premises where the Rashtriya Lok Adalat was scheduled to take place, District Bar Association President Sunil Dutt Tyagi said. The strike will continue till our demands of chambers, accidental claim tribunal, trade tax and railway tribunal in the court or collectorate premises are met, he said.

The protesters did not retreat despite efforts made by the police.