Protesting farmers prepare for summer

They clear vacant land along the highway, pitch tents under trees to avoid direct sunlight

Over the last couple of days, protesting farmers at the Singhu border have started pitching tents on vacant grounds along the highway, in a bid to combat the changing weather.

A group of farmers from Punjab have cleared a piece of vacant land — which was earlier covered with shrubs and bushes — and pitched tents to avoid direct sunlight on the highway.

Basic comfort

Maninder Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Patiala district, said: “We are gradually shifting to this open ground mainly because of the natural shade that we are getting here. The tents are freshly installed and it is more conducive under the shade instead of directly under the sun.”

Mr. Singh, who is also volunteering for the Hemkunt Foundation which provided tents for the “Tent City” which came up at the protest site in December, added, “Till now the tents at the petrol pump were sufficing us. However, as the weather is gradually changing, it is becoming difficult. While we have installed around 10-15 tents as of now, we have plans of adding more to provide some basic comfort to the farmers.”

Around four to five larger tents, which can accommodate 15 people, have also been installed at this site.

“We have a constant stream of people who approach us for accommodation at the tents. The bigger tents that we have installed also have lights inside them to facilitate the farmers,” said Mr. Singh.

Two tractors and around 15 people were involved over the span of three to four days, to clear the area of shrubbery, the protesting farmers said.

While the tents have been provided by NGOs, farmers said that they were in the process of procuring tents themselves as well. Some have also moved their trolleys on the ground to avoid the heat.

Manjeet Singh Shergill, from Patiala’s Bahal district said, “We used our own tractors and diesel to get the area cleared and liveable. We have also shifted our trolleys here, which were earlier parked on the highway. With the change in weather it is becoming difficult and so we thought of shifting.”

“As the stir continues, we are becoming more innovative in terms of modifying trolleys. We have already installed fans and if needed, we will get air conditioners as well. Apart from the trolleys, we have tents and are sharing it as per need. The only thing we need to sort out is to install toilets so that it becomes more convenient for us,” he said.