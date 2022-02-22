Protesting farmers pray for ‘wisdom to Kejriwal’

Sit-in to continue till demands of farmers are fulfilled: BJP

Sit-in to continue till demands of farmers are fulfilled: BJP

Farmers protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Tuesday organised a reading of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, wishing that “wisdom” dawn upon Mr. Kejriwal. Led by the BJP Kisan Morcha, the sit-in protest entered the 14th day. A group of farmers have been sitting on dharna outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence since February 8 seeking fulfilment of their 24 demands.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa

BJP organisation general secretary Siddharthan, labourers, farmers and villagers recited the Hanuman Chalisa praying that God bestow Mr. Kejriwal with “wisdom and pure intellect”. “Till the 24 demands of the farmers are not fulfilled by the Kejriwal government, the farmers’ protest will continue. Even if this dharna lasts for a year, the farmers will stand firm on their demands. The BJP is standing with the farmers,” Mr. Siddharthan said. “It is a great misfortune for Delhi that a Chief Minister like Kejriwal is in power, who has not given additional facilities to the farmers, not even their fundamental rights. Subsidy on the purchase of tractors and fertilizers, fixed electricity charges for irrigation are being charged and proper compensation is not even available for crop failure,” he said. Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat said farmers taking part of the protest, who represent over 300 city villages, will gherao Mr. Kejriwal’s and his Cabinet colleagues’ homes with cows, buffaloes and tractors if their demands are not met.