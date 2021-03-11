Protesting farmers make their ‘homes’ green

NEW DELHI

11 March 2021 01:08 IST

Singhu border beautified with potted plants; garden with shaded seats built

After installing semi-permanent structures on the highway, several protesting farmers at the Singhu border have now started beautifying the perimeters of their “homes” by placing potted plants, among other things.

Farmers have been camping at the Capital’s borders for over three months now, demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price and a repeal of the three controversial agriculture laws brought in by the Centre last year.

The protesting farmers have maintained that they will not vacate the various highways unless their demands are met and that they are ready for a long haul.

With the onset of summer and the mercury rising, among other provisions, like installing semi-permanent structures on the highway, several of the units are now bordered with potted plants. The flowers, farmers say, are equivalent to beautifying their “homes” which is now at the border.

Manjeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district, said: “We have tried to adapt with the changing circumstances. With each passing day, it is becoming evident that our struggle will be a long one. Now that we have to live here indefinitely, we thought of beautifying the place as well, which is similar to what we would have done back in our villages.”

A garden with shaded seats has also been built by some of the farmers near the main stage at Singhu Border with the aid of NGO United Sikhs. It will be made open for the public over the next week.

Plants from Murthal

Sarabhjit Singh, a 70-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Ludhiana district, said: “Around 10-15 of us worked for over two weeks to help transforming this area into a garden. Three trolleys were put to use and we brought soil from around 4km away. The plants were brought from Murthal.”

“We have even installed generators and lights over here. While the garden has not been opened yet for the public, as the grass needs to grow a little more, we hope that in another 10 days, people can come and sit over here,” said Mr. Singh.

Balgovind, a volunteer with United Sikhs, said: “This area had earlier become a dumpsite of sorts. The waste water from the ‘langars’ was getting accumulated over here and with the changing weather it had started emitting a foul smell. It was then that it was decided to transform the place.”

Volunteers said that while this was the first such project, other such parks can also be created if there is availability of requisite space on the highway.

“This is the first such project but if other farmers, who are further down the highway, want such a facility, then we will make similar ones for them too,” said Mr. Balgovind.