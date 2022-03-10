Protesting farmers hold mahapanchayat in Delhi

Their agitation outside CM Kejriwal’s house completes one month

Farmers, protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, held a ‘mahapanchayat’ as they completed a month on Wednesday.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri described the “continuous neglect” by the government as “dictatorial and anti-farmer”.

“The farmers have been sitting on an indefinite dharna since February 9 due to government’s neglect towards the farmers of Delhi and non-fulfillment of promises made to them,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Till the Delhi government does not fulfil the demands of the farmers, this protest will continue,” the BJP leader said.

According to the BJP, the farmers are demanding that the promise of free electricity for irrigation should be fulfilled. The Delhi government, he said, had also promised to increase ‘Lal Dora’ and increase compensation for the land being acquired. However, they are yet to fulfil these promises.

“The AAP government has also stopped the scheme of giving alternate residential plots to the farmers whose land is being acquired. Names of the heirs of the deceased farmers are also not being recorded in the Revenue Department,” Mr. Bidhuri said. “Due to this, they are deprived of their rights. Apart from this, the government has also forgotten the promise of allowing farmers to instal tubewells for irrigation and providing electricity connections,” he alleged.