Protesters’ strength dwindles due to Punjab civic elections

‘Crowds will increase again soon’

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border said that the crowd has comparatively lessened because some of them have gone back to Punjab to cast their vote in the municipal elections that are under way.

“Municipal elections were held in Punjab on February 14 and the results are to be declared on February 17 due to which some people have left for their home town. However, the crowd will be as strong as always within two-three days,” said Amrik Singh, district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Jalandhar) and member of stage management committee.

Another reason, Mr. Amrik said, was that people used to earlier come near the stage at the protest site to participate but have now settled down.

“There are speakers till the end of the site and they can listen in their trolleys as well. Therefore, they prefer to not come nearthe stage now,” he said.

Entry behind the stage has also been restricted as a cautionary measure, Mr. Amrik said.

Sukhdev Singh (57), resident of Haryana, said that some protesters from the State have gone to attend the mahapanchayats that are being held. “People have to be present for that as well,” he said. However, protesters who are staying said that people — for the last few weeks — have been taking turns every week to come at the protest.

“We will not let it slow down. The government will have to agree at some point because we will not go back otherwise. There is no timeline for this protest,” said Avtar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Summer preparations

Summers are approaching, plans are being made about constructing ceilings inside the tractors so ACs can be installed. “Soon, there will be ACs to beat the heat and fans in all of the trolleys, tractors and in the stage area,” Mr. Amrik said.

The protesting farmers said that they’re ready to face the summers also. “We have managed in biting cold winter. What can the summer do?” said Nirmal Singh (60) from Rohtak.

In a related development, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has sent ₹2.25 lakh to Tihar jail for expenses of the protesters lodged in jail.