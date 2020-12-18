Protesters prepare for long haul after Supreme Court’s directions

A farmer blows a folk instrument during the protest at Ghazipur on Thursday.

NEW DELHI

18 December 2020 00:18 IST

Some farmers at the Singhu border say they would wait for agitation leaders to take a decision

Many of the farmers at the Singhu border on Thursday said they are prepared to continue the agitation for a longer period as they are not convinced with the recent Supreme Court directions.

However, several others said they would wait for their leaders to decide.

‘Dictatorship in India’

A protester from Punjab, Daljit Singh Gill, said the farmers are ready for the long haul. He said the farmers were saying that the nation is facing “dictatorship” instead of democracy.

“The Prime Minister should realise that this movement is no longer restricted to being a farmers’ issue. It has become a jan-andolan [people’s movement] now and has spread across the country and beyond. Senior citizens, women, children and the youth are also braving the weather and fighting for their land,” said Mr. Gill.

‘Repeal the laws’

He added, “We want the three farm laws to be repealed. Going by recent events, we cannot solely depend on the apex court and its decisions. It is unlikely that any kind of judgment will be in our favour. In the end, we have to accept what the court says but till then people will continue the fight.” Taranjeet Singh, a resident of Fatehabad in Punjab, said: “This is no longer a democracy. In the recent past, we have also seen how retired Judges have been made members of the Parliament by the ruling government. How can we have faith in institutions after this?”

However, another protester Sabar Singh, said: “We are not well-versed with what the Supreme Court has said. So we will wait for our leaders to decide.”