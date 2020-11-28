Protesters enter Delhi after series of clashes with police

Delhi police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse them

Farmers protesting at Delhi-Haryana borders were allowed to enter the national capital after rounds of clashes on Friday.

“After discussion with their leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold a peaceful protest at Nirankari ground in Burari. Delhi Police appeals to them to maintain peace,” said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Security measures

In the morning, thousands of farmers marching towards Delhi were stopped at Tigri and Singhu border. The police had made elaborate security arrangements by placing layers of barricades and deployed water canons to stop the protesting farmers.

The Delhi police used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers, who had reached the Singhu border, while at the Tigri border security personnel used water cannons to disperse farmers trying to enter the national capital. During the clash, three policemen sustained injuries.

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesters.

At the Tigri border, farmers clashed with the police and also tried to remove a truck, which was placed as a barricade, by tying it to a tractor with the help of a chain.

Drones are also being used by security personnel to keep a strict vigil on the movement of protesters in bordering areas.

In view of the march, the Delhi Police has sought permission from the AAP government to use nine stadiums as temporary jails.