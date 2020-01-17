Protesters disrupt CAAevent of RSS affiliate

The Delhi police detained nine people who raised anti-CAA slogans during an event organised by the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on the CAA, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The police said that a group of protesters who disrupted an event organised at Constitution Club of India were detained and taken to Parliament Street police station and later all of them were released.

A few protesters began shouting slogans against the CAA as soon as MRM chief ‘mentor’ Indiresh Kumar took the stage. They held placards and posters as they marched towards the dais, after which they were detained by the police.

The MRM alleged that the protesters were “sent by the Congress”.