Protesters booked for trying to enter Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence

Published - June 16, 2024 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Several persons were booked for protesting outside and trying to enter Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence, officials said on Saturday.

According to the FIR registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC, around 20 people arrives in three or four cars and gathered outside the Minister’s residence on Kushak Road at South Avenue on Thursday. The protesters were carrying pamphlets bearing the symbol of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) — the student wing of the Congress. Police said that some presspersons were also present at the spot.

Although the police informed protesters that they could not gather in the area as Section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed, they still continued to raise slogans, according to the FIR, which added that some protesters “grew agitated” and tried to enter Mr. Pradhan’s house.

An officer said that a backup team was called from the police station and the protesters were dispersed. Further investigation in the matter is under way.

