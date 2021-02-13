Delhi

Protesters at Tikri ‘thrash’ policeman

A policeman, who went to the Tikri border protest site to paste posters of missing persons, was allegedly thrashed by protesters on Friday night.

A senior police officer said that a policeman of Nangloi police station went to the Tikri border to paste posters of protesters missing since the violence that broke out on Republic Day. He was allegedly thrashed by the protesters. He received injuries on his head and other body parts. He was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, said the officer.

Additional DCP (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said they are looking into the matter. An FIR has been registered, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 1:20:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/protesters-at-tikri-thrash-policeman/article33825595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY