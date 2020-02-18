Protesters at Shaheen Bagh welcome SC move to appoint interlocutors

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to appoint interlocutors to speak with those at the site, volunteers with the movement said on Monday.

While volunteers said that they had not received any intimation regarding when the interlocutors would speak with them, they said that they expected them to come to the site to hold discussions with them.

Meraj Khan, a volunteer, said that the protesters had drawn up a memorandum of demands which include either a complete rollback of the CAA or amendments to it in such a way that mention of particular religions are removed, that the NPR in the current form not be carried out, that the NRC not be carried out at all, that persecuted Rohingya refugees also be included in the CAA, that cases against protesters across the country be taken back or they be released if jailed and that any property recovered from protesters be returned.

Mohammed Shabaz, another volunteer, also argued that the focus on traffic issues be caused by the protest was misplaced and that other roads could also be opened up in order to bring relief to the traffic situation. He also reiterated that the protests would go on till the demands were met.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the Centre could end the protest at Shaheen Bagh, but it is keeping the issue alive to avoid discussion on pressing issues like unemployment and economic slowdown.