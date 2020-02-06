Protesters at Jamia asked to clear road ahead of polls

Citing law and order situation in the area and the upcoming Assembly elections, Delhi Police has written a letter to the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Registrar, requesting students to clear the road, the police department said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Jamia Nagar SHO had written a letter to the JMI Registrar, stating that some students, former students and locals were sitting on Okhla Road outside Gate no. 7 of the university and protesting against the CAA and the NRC.
The city has witnessed incidents of firing in New Friends Colony and Shaheen Bagh recently. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, one such incident took place near Gate 7 of the university. The road from the Holy Family Hospital to Jamia Millia Islamia metro station has been blocked.
